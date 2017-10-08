Main: I’ll hit Pompey goal trail

Have your say

Curtis Main is confident the goals with arrive after ending his year-long Football League exile.

The striker was handed a place in Kenny Jackett’s injury-ravaged side for yesterday’s trip to Gillingham.

It was his first league start since September 2016 in a 4-2 win against Wycombe – a fixture which left him requiring 14 stitches in a head wound.

Since then long-term injury followed by falling out of favour kept Main away from Paul Cook’s League Two title-winning team.

But he returned at the Priestfield Stadium and had a role in the decisive goal, Matty Kennedy finishing after Main’s header had struck a post.

Now he’s eyeing bustling among the goals during future opportunities.

He said: ‘I always get on the end of chances, I have no problems with that.

‘I feel like the more matches I play, the sharper I will get and the goals will come.

‘Against Gillingham I managed to get on the end of a great cross coming in from Nathan Thompson.

‘Thankfully it hit the post and came back rather than go out and Matty shoved it in to give us the win, which was great for us.

‘I work hard for the team and if I don’t score that is not a problem.

‘But the goals will come, I know they will.’

Main’s last goal arrived in the form of a double against Reading under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy in October 2016.

While the post denied him against the Gills, his work ethic and desire to put defenders under pressure also made him a constant menace.

In particular, he won the ball off defender Ben Nugent, which forced the home player off just before half-time.

He added: ‘I am not sure what happened there.

‘He got a good clump of me when he went in for that ball and then he came off injured.

‘Their last man has taken the ball down and you think “okay, I will put him under pressure here, if he makes a mistake it is just me and the goalkeeper”.

‘That type of work-rate is essential, especially away from home when you need to put the back four under pressure, otherwise they feel they are having an easy game.’