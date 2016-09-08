Main revelling in Pompey double act with Roberts

CURTIS MAIN is revelling in his burgeoning Gary Roberts partnership as the duo strive for Pompey goals.

The pair were both on the scoresheet in last weekend’s impressive 3-0 triumph over Crawley.

With Roberts operating behind lone striker Main, it’s a double act handed three outings so far.

Still early days in terms of developing an understanding, nonetheless Main is delighted with his team-mate’s ongoing presence.

And the summer arrival from Doncaster Roberts believe the twosome can establish an effective cutting edge to Paul Cook’s side.

He said: ‘Gary has started the season really brightly, he has four goals from midfield, which is healthy for the team.

‘Before we came together here, I’d played against him once or twice but didn’t know much about him, so watching him in action has been a new thing to me.

‘Gary’s good to link-up with, he plays a little bit deeper than me, breaking the midfield line to get into the box and it’s about building a partnership through game time together and training every day.

‘It definitely is an exciting prospect being in front of him all season.

‘Sometimes he plays closer to me, it just depends on how it is working against the opposition.

‘Last week we wanted to press and not let the Crawley centre-halves be able to come out of the back four and play, so he was getting forward with me to enable us to press together.

‘It’s his job to get on the ball so wherever there are pockets of space he will be there, whether that is alongside me or out wide.

‘Gary has good ability and good passing range, like many players in this squad. There are more than Gary Roberts who can create that little bit of magic and that’s exciting.

‘And our own understanding will come with more games.’

Cook’s favoured 4-2-3-1 system provides the structure for Roberts and Main to benefit.

The 24-year-old has so far registered three goals in six appearances after signing for the Blues.

It’s represents a promising early return as he continues to adapt to the formation which asks him to serve alone in attack.

In recent matches the switch to two strikers have also benefited Pompey, with late wins against Colchester and Exeter.

And Main believes the versatility is crucial.

He added: ‘If things aren’t working – which at times they won’t because nobody is going to roll over – you have to be patient.

‘We played 4-2-3-1 and absolutely battered Crawley for the first half, they didn’t have many chances.

‘That system can work, although sometimes teams might try to frustrate us. And if it doesn’t work we have to find ways to adapt.’