Maloney hat-trick as Pompey Academy hit Newport for six

Leon Maloney celebrated a hat-trick as the Pompey Academy returned to winning ways against Newport County.

The Isle of Wight midfielder proved too hot to handle for the Young Exiles, as the Blues’ youngsters ran out 6-2 victors at Furze Lane.

Maloney opened the scoring on 14 minutes, after visiting keeper Callum Brain could only parry Matt Mayes’ effort.

The visitors equalised two minutes later from the penalty spot, with Tom Saviger calmly firing home.

But the home side’s advantage was restored six minutes before half-time, when Maloney’s brilliant run at the County defence was followed-up by a fine shot that gave Brain no hope.

Half-time substitute Dan Smith’s tap-in made it 3-1 on 52 minutes, before fellow new arrival Bradley Lethbridge extended the lead moments later.

Tom Hillman responded for the visitors just past the hour mark.

But there was to be no brave comeback from the away side, with Maloney completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot and Lethbridge rubbing salt in the Newport wounds with an effort that went in off the post on 89 minutes.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s under-16s won 1-0 against their Welsh visitors.