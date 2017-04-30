Mansfield 0-1 Pompey: match ratings

Keeper David Forde was named The News’ Pompey man of the man from the 1-0 win against Mansfield.
Here’s how the Irishman rated, along with the rest of his Blues team-mates, according to chief sports writer Neil Allen.
Match ratings
David Forde: Some excellent saves and commanding in the air as he managed to fend off an impressive Mansfield – 9
Gareth Evans: Reliable as ever – 7
Christian Burgess: Towering presence – 8
Matt Clarke: Fortunate to escape red card – 6
Enda Stevens: Rare off day – 6
Michael Doyle: Loves a scrap – 7
Danny Rose: Incredible energy levels – 8
Carl Baker (2): Wonderfully-executed goal – 8
Kal Naismith: Quieter than usual – 7
Kyle Bennett (3): Some good moments – 7
Conor Chaplin (1): Gave his all – 7
Subs:
(1) Jack Whatmough (69mins): Superb – 7
(2) Gary Roberts (77mins):
(3) Stanley Aborah (78mins):