Mansfield 0-1 Pompey: match ratings

Keeper David Forde was named The News’ Pompey man of the man from the 1-0 win against Mansfield.

Here’s how the Irishman rated, along with the rest of his Blues team-mates, according to chief sports writer Neil Allen.

Match ratings

David Forde: Some excellent saves and commanding in the air as he managed to fend off an impressive Mansfield – 9

Gareth Evans: Reliable as ever – 7

Christian Burgess: Towering presence – 8

Matt Clarke: Fortunate to escape red card – 6

Enda Stevens: Rare off day – 6

Michael Doyle: Loves a scrap – 7

Danny Rose: Incredible energy levels – 8

Carl Baker (2): Wonderfully-executed goal – 8

Kal Naismith: Quieter than usual – 7

Kyle Bennett (3): Some good moments – 7

Conor Chaplin (1): Gave his all – 7

Subs:

(1) Jack Whatmough (69mins): Superb – 7

(2) Gary Roberts (77mins):

(3) Stanley Aborah (78mins):