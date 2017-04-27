Mansfield v Pompey: early team news

Stanley Aborah is ruled out of Pompey’s trip to Mansfield on Saturday.

The ex-Ajax midfielder made his maiden Blues start last week in the 2-1 defeat of Cambridge United and was impressive in the middle of the park.

Stanley Aborah and Jamal Lowe. Picture: Joe Pepler

But Aborah has been declared unfit by boss Paul Cook. He could be replaced by Danny Rose or Amine Linganzi.

The former missed Pompey’s promotion-winning game at Notts County, but made the bench against the U’s.

Noel Hunt will not feature again this season.

He was forced off in Pompey’s 2-1 win against Hartlepool with a dislocated shoulder and has been sidelined since.

His fellow countryman Eoin Doyle is also out for the Blues’ remaining games.