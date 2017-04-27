Mansfield v Pompey: early team news

Stanley Aborah is ruled out of Pompey’s trip to Mansfield on Saturday.
The ex-Ajax midfielder made his maiden Blues start last week in the 2-1 defeat of Cambridge United and was impressive in the middle of the park.
But Aborah has been declared unfit by boss Paul Cook. He could be replaced by Danny Rose or Amine Linganzi.
The former missed Pompey’s promotion-winning game at Notts County, but made the bench against the U’s.
Noel Hunt will not feature again this season.
He was forced off in Pompey’s 2-1 win against Hartlepool with a dislocated shoulder and has been sidelined since.
His fellow countryman Eoin Doyle is also out for the Blues’ remaining games.