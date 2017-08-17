Search

Match highlights: Pompey 3 Fulham under-21s 3

Jamal Lowe scores against Fulham under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler
Jamal Lowe scores against Fulham under-21s. Picture: Joe Pepler
Pompey boss Kenny Jackett Picture: Joe Pepler

Pompey boss unsure if left-back hunt will succeed

0
Have your say

Check out highlights of Pompey’s 3-3 draw against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy, courtesy of the Blues’ official Youtube channel.

Jamal Lowe bagged a double and Kal Naismith was on target for Kenny Jackett’s men.