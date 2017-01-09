May eyeing fourth round draw after FA Cup stalemate

ADAM MAY will be tuned into tonight’s FA Cup fourth round draw after Sutton United earned a replay.

The Pompey midfielder was an unused substitute in the non-league side’s clash with AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The Gander Green Lane fixture ended in a goalless draw as the League One visitors struggled to force a victory on the 3G pitch.

It ensures the U’s, who are mid-table in the National League, must meet Wimbledon once more in a bid to separate the sides.

In the meantime, May and his team-mates will follow tonight’s draw to learn of the carrot which will be dangled in front of the winners of the tie.

And it maintains Pompey interest in a competition they were eliminated from at the first round stage by Wycombe in November.

As for May, who has so far made seven loan appearances for Sutton, he will again have the opportunity to feature in the FA Cup third round.

The 0-0 scoreline represented an admirable outcome for Paul Doswell’s troops against a Wimbledon side sitting 13th in League One.

Although Dons boss Neal Ardley conceded the artificial pitch played a huge part.

He told getwestlondon: ‘I was very concerned about the pitch and tried not to allude to it too much in the press.

‘The ball runs faster and you can’t play through balls from too deep an area because they will run out of play.

‘We tried to work on certain patterns, but they marshalled us well and I give them a lot of credit.

‘Their home record in the last 18 months shows how good they are on it and Paul (Doswell) said in one of his comments that teams don’t like coming and playing on this pitch.

‘I knew that it wouldn’t suit us and we had to have a lot of qualities today to be in the hat for the next round.’

Sutton included former Pompey striker Matt Tubbs in attack, while ex-triallist Roarie Deacon lined-up on the right wing.

They faced a Wimbledon team also possessing Pompey links, through central defender Paul Robinson and midfielder Andy Barcham.

Now Sutton have another opportunity to inflict an FA Cup upset – although Ardley admitted the non-leaguers had the better of the tie.

He added: ‘I think they edged it and I expected them to.

‘We had backs against the wall at times, but they didn’t open us up.

‘A lot of their chances came from our disorganisation, but they’ve got some good players.

‘We weren’t fluent but we’ve dug in and made sure we’re in the hat.’