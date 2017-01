Adam May helped Sutton United create one of the biggest shocks of this season’s FA Cup with a 1-0 fourth-round win over Leeds, a team 83 league places above them.

The on-loan Pompey player played the full 90 minutes.

Former Hawks captain Jamie Collins’ second-half penalty sent the National League side through to Monday’s draw with a deserved victory over Championship opposition.

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, were impressive throughout.