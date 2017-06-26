May: Pompey young guns ready to go for it

Adam May believes Pompey wealth of young talent is ready to push for their breakthrough.

And the talented young midfielder has outlined his belief he has what it takes to make the grade with the Blues in League One.

May has spoken of his determination to establish himself at Fratton Park next term.

The 19-year-old is one of eight players in Kenny Jackett’s 23-man squad aged 20 or under.

May feels there is a pool of young players with quality who are now ready to push their more established team-mates for their first-team places.

And he feels he can hold his own in English football’s third tier next season.

May said: ‘There are a lot of young lads in the side who will be pushing.

‘There are a lot of young players who have been in and around it for a long time now.

‘You forget how young they really are. They have all done well.

‘There’s a lot of youngsters but they are all very talented as well.

‘You look up to the older pros but we have a very talented squad.

‘You want to push the person in front of you – and there are a lot of young players at this club looking to do that.

‘The lads had a good season winning the title and going into League One.

‘I’d like to think I can play at that level. Everyone should have confidence in their own ability.

‘It’s down to the manager to choose – and it’s down to me as a player and how I start the season.’

After spending much of last season on loan at National League side Sutton United, May is hungry to make the grade at Pompey next season.

He said: ‘I’ve been back in the gym, back running and on it. I’m really looking forward to it.

‘It’s nice to hear what the manager’s been saying.

‘Everyone is going back with the same chance. Everyone’s equal.

‘I have a massive point to prove in pre-season. It’s down to me.

‘If you go back unfit and not looking great you won’t catch the eye.

‘There’s been family time to enjoy but I’ve been hitting the gym to make sure I go back fit.

‘Everyone has a chance to impress. These games are a massive chance to impress the new manager.

‘I’m fit and raring to go to catch the eye.

‘I’ve had a taste of being around the first team for a long time now.

‘Going out on loan last season was massive for me because I needed game time.

‘I needed to see how the man’s game is with still being quite young.

‘Now I’ve had a taste of it I want to strive for more.

‘It’s about how you approach it and how well you do in those pre-season games.

‘Hopefully I can get off to a good start, impress the manager and go from there.’