McCall: Bradford were second best against Pompey

Stuart McCall admitted Bradford City did not deserve their victory against Pompey.

Matthew Kilgallon’s 80th-minute header ensured the Bantams earned a smash-and-grab 1-0 win at Fratton Park.

Kenny Jackett’s men wasted a number of golden opportunities.

Kyle Bennett failed to hit the target on four occasions, while Ben Close and Matty Kennedy forced smart saves from Bradford goalkeeper Colin Doyle.

McCall revealed he was not impressed with his side’s performance and believes Bradford were lucky to return to Valley Parade with all three points.

The Bantams boss told the club’s website: ‘We didn’t deserve to win on Saturday but, having said that, we didn’t deserve to lose at Bury and we didn’t deserve to lose against Charlton last weekend.

‘I am happy with the result obviously but disappointed with the performance.

‘We’ve had a good spell in the first period of 10 minutes or so but overall we know the performance wasn’t good enough.

‘We know we must do better than that.

‘All in all though, to send over a thousand City supporters home with the victory is massive.’

The result condemned Pompey to a third straight defeat in League One.

McCall was expecting a tough test against the Blues prior to the game.

He was pleased his side continued to scrap away despite being on the back foot for the majority.

‘Portsmouth are a good side, especially at home, but we’ve stuck in there and kept battling,’ he added

‘Sometimes you get what you deserve in football and sometimes you don’t.

‘We are not kidding ourselves, we know we must do better in the weeks ahead, but the result is all-important.

‘It was a tough place to go to, so this result is a big boost for us and the confidence levels.’