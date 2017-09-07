McCrory backed to give Pompey flexibility

Pompey possess a left-sided player adept at excelling as a full-back or a wing-back.

That is the verdict of Kenny Jackett as he reflects on Damien McCrory following his recent arrival from Burton.

The 27-year-old is in the frame for his debut at AFC Wimbledon tomorrow as the Blues seek to return to winning ways.

McCrory was an integral member of the Brewers side which climbed from League Two to the Championship, also featuring for them this season. Yet on deadline day he landed at Fratton Park as Jackett strengthened his left-back options.

And he feels the Irishman’s flexibility can be crucial.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘Damien is an experienced left-back.

‘I think we need that to compete with Brandon Haunstrup.

‘To go through the whole season with just Brandon down that side is unrealistic, even unfair on him, because at the right time he is going to need to come out, have a look, draw a breath and go again.

‘Damien has promotion out of this league before and five games for Burton already this year.

‘We are confident he can come in, give us quality and experience at left-back or left wing-back.

‘Burton are pretty variable anyway and can change from a back three to back four – and do so regularly within stages of the game.

‘I don’t think they are worried about formations too much, they are very flexible.’

McCrory joined Burton in the summer of 2012 under Gary Rowett and went on to appear 198 times, scoring 10 goals.

His Pompey loan deal is initially until January, allowing all parties to weigh up whether he should remain longer.

Jackett added: ‘The duration of the loan was what everybody wanted in terms of Burton, ourselves and the player.

‘It gives him a chance to look at us and for us to make sure we fit him in and impress him well enough – but he is open minded to Portsmouth for the future.

‘The message from Burton was although he was playing, they had two players for his position and, by the end of the international break, they perhaps would be fit and leave him surplus.

‘So when you get that type of information, the window is closing and you are in the last year of your contract, you start to look at your options. And he was happy to come.’