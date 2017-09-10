McCrory happy to push on with Pompey

Have your say

Damien McCrory insists he can prove to be a versatile asset down Pompey’s left flank.

And the Irishman is open to extending his loan deal beyond January – but is not getting ahead of himself just yet.

McCrory was the Blues’ third signing on a frantic transfer deadline day that saw four new faces arrive at Fratton Park and four depart.

The Limerick-born talent moved to Pompey from Burton Albion on loan until January as boss Kenny Jackett looked to strengthen his squad after losing Tareiq Holmes-Dennis for the season through injury.

McCrory, 27, was formerly a winger before arriving at Plymouth as an 18-year-old.

He has been moulded into a left-back but is comfortable as a wing-back.

With Jackett deploying a 3-4-1-2 formation in last week’s defeat to Rotherham and the Blues fine-tuning the system during training this week, it’s likely wing-backs will be played again this campaign.

And McCrory – who is battling with Brandon Haunstrup for a place in Pompey’s starting line-up – is adamant he can operate in both roles.

He said: ‘I’m pretty much a left-back, really.

‘The gaffer did mention playing at wing-back if we go with a 3-5-2 formation.

‘Either one of those positions I can play in.

‘First and foremost I make sure I defend but I do like to attack as well.

‘I was a winger when I first came over from Ireland.

‘Like a lot of wingers nowadays, if you don’t manage to make it you get pushed back to left-back.

‘On a couple of loan spells, I went to left-back.

‘I’ve played mostly left-back for the past six seasons at Burton but operating as a wing-back is absolutely fine with me.

‘At the moment the gaffer wants clean sheets but he’s not saying we shouldn’t attack and go forward.’

McCrory’s loan deal will be assessed by all parties in January.

If they all feel it would suit, the former Dagenham & Redbridge man could continue his stay at Fratton Park – which he would be open to.

McCrory said: ‘I’m concentrating on each game as it comes and want to impress the manager.

‘Come January, who knows what will happen.

‘If that’s what the gaffer wants in January then I’d definitely be open to that.

‘However, I’m just taking it until that point first and foremost.’

Deadline day proved to be a hectic day for McCrory, with his motor running up hundreds of miles on the clock.

He was on holiday in Cornwall when he got the call from his agent – with no kit with him.

McCrory added: ‘I was in Padstow during the international break.

‘I was checking my phone when I was there as my agent had been in touch telling me something might happen.

‘As soon as I got the phone call in the morning I set off.

‘I had my medical, signed and then headed back (to Burton) that evening because I didn’t have my boots or stuff on me!’