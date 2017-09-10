McCrory impresses on Pompey debut

Have your say

Pompey fan and gaffer for a day Ollie Cook, aged 16, from Gosport, gives his verdict on the Blues’ 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon.

You must be pleased to see Pompey get back to winning ways?

It was great to get a victory and our first win on the road this season.

It is better sooner rather than later and it was a good performance from Pompey.

I really enjoyed the game in the terrace at Kingsmeadow.

The ground is quite compact and it’s nice to tick another ground off the 92 Football League stadiums

Did you think Brett Pitman was fouled for the penalty?

When I was there, I definitely thought their man pushed Pitman in the back and it was a penalty.

However, since watching it back, it was a bit of a dive.

That’s two penalties for Pitman now this season.

We haven’t had a lot of luck with referees this campaign as they’ve been shocking.

But if I was a Wimbledon fan, I would have been annoyed.

Another goal from Connor Chaplin off the bench – time for a regular starting berth?

I said in my preview for the game that I prefer Chaplin coming off the bench.

He always seems to come on and grab a goal, which has to be a positive thing if we are going to be up there challenging.

Oliver Hawkins won everything in the air before he went off with another head injury – I think he would have scored in the second half if he’d have stayed on.

Who was your man of the match?

Nathan Thompson impressed me at right-back.

He was solid and put in a number of great challenges.

In the first half when he was on our side, he also wasn’t afraid to get forward and attack,

Your verdict on debutant Damien McCrory?

He was solid playing left-back and impressed.

It was a scrappy game and he probably didn’t get forward as much as he would have liked to.

McCrory put some great balls in for Chaplin in the second half.

What about Gareth Evans left out of the match-day squad?

It surprised me as I thought he would at least be on the bench.

Danny Rose didn’t make it in the squad and I hope he has a future

Ollie ratings: Luke McGee 7; Nathan Thompson 7; Christian Burgess 7; Matt Clarke 7; Damien McCrory 6; Adam May 5; Stuart O’Keefe 6; Jamal Lowe 7; Brett Pitman 6; Matty Kennedy 6; Oliver Hawkins (Chaplin 7) 6