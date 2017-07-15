McGee: Jackett a key reason why I joined Pompey

Luke McGee revealed Kenny Jackett’s influence played a crucial role in his decision to join Pompey.

The goalkeeper completed his move from Tottenham Hotspur to the Blues on Wednesday, signing a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

McGee, 21, is likely to become Pompey’s No1 goalkeeper this season after the departure of David Forde.

The Edgware-born shot-stopper made 44 appearances on loan at Peterborough last term in League One and was voted Players’ Player of the Season.

McGee worked with Jackett at Spurs’ Academy.

He insisted his new boss was a key reason behind why he ended his 11-year affiliation with Tottenham.

‘Kenny was a massive factor in me coming here,’ McGee said.

‘I spent most of the month with him at the back end of last season and knew him before that.

‘What he was saying to me was fantastic and it’s nice to have someone who believes in you.

‘When I was on holiday over the summer he was ringing me up.

‘He told me straight away that he wanted me and the plans he had for Pompey.

‘I couldn’t turn the opportunity down.

‘Eleven years is a long time to be anywhere in any kind of job.

‘I spoke to my family and I think it is the perfect decision.’

McGee became Pompey’s third signing of the summer after the arrivals of Nathan Thompson on a free transfer and Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on loan from Huddersfield.

The Blues also secured Brett Pitman from Ipswich on an undisclosed fee yesterday.

McGee looks set to feature in today’s friendly at Bognor (1.30pm).

– WILL ROONEY