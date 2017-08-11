McGee: Pompey focused on own game ahead of Oxford trip

Luke McGee insists Pompey must concentrate on their own strengths if they’re to get a result at Oxford United tomorrow.

Kenny Jackett’s men travel to the Kassam Stadium to face a U’s side who have been making impressive strides up the Football League ladder.

After gaining promotion from League Two in 2016, Oxford surpassed expectations and missed out on a play-off place by four points in the third tier last campaign.

And despite manager Michael Appleton departing to become assistant boss at Leicester, his successor, Pep Clotet, has quickly stamped his authority on the side.

The Spaniard has brought 12 fresh faces this summer – including Sweden international Ivo Pekalski.

Clotet’s Oxford reign got off to a flying start with a 2-0 win at Oldham Athletic last weekend.

But McGee believes it is crucial Pompey ignore the attributes their hosts possess and instead focus on their own.

The goalkeeper said: ‘You could look at every team and concentrate on their strengths ahead of a game.

‘But that doesn’t really matter. We’re focusing on what we can do and the problems we can give them.

‘All of us are a big believer in trusting our own game – we know what we need to do at Oxford.

‘I would rather be that way than concentrate on where they’ll cause us problems and, hopefully, we can get the win.’

Former Spurs man McGee joined Pompey for an undisclosed fee last month.

Although he’s rubbed shoulders with the likes of Harry Kane and Deli Alli, the shot-stopper has been impressed with the talent at Fratton Park.

He added: ‘The quality is definitely here. We have players that can win us games in our squad, which is going to be good for us.

‘There’s a mixture between youth and experience and that’s something you always need.’

– WILL ROONEY