McGee targeting more top-class Pompey saves

Luke McGee is determined to retain his place as Pompey’s first-choice goalkeeper and repay the faith shown in him.

And the former Spurs man plans to do so by making more crucial saves for his new club.

McGee left White Hart Lane to move to Fratton Park for an undisclosed fee last month.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett automatically made the 21-year-old talent his No1 shot-stopper.

He also kept up-and-coming keeper Alex Bass in the fold, rather than sending him out on loan for a second successive season.

McGee is aware of the talent his team-mate possesses.

And that is spurring the Londoner on to keep his performances at the highest standard.

‘There is always the pressure that you might lose your starting spot,’ said McGee.

‘If you didn’t have that, you don’t play as well because you won’t feel you can improve as much as you should.

‘Having someone like Bassy here – who is a very good goalkeeper with a big future ahead of him – ensures you give 100 per cent in training every day and want to improve.

‘The manager has put a lot of faith in me by making me No1 and I want to repay that.’

McGee produced several sublime saves in Tuesday’s first-round Carabao Cup defeat at Cardiff.

On other days, his efforts would have won Pompey the game. And the former Peterborough loanee is targeting more top-draw stops in League One.

‘You want to make that one save that makes a difference,’ he added

‘Unfortunately, it didn’t for us on Tuesday. But if you can make as many of them as possible then you’re going to win the team points and, hopefully, it will kick us on.’