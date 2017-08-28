McGee voted Pompey’s man of the match at Wigan

The Fratton faithful voted for Luke McGee as The News’ Pompey’s man of the match from the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Wigan on Saturday.
After running a poll on portsmouth.co.uk, 82 per cent of Pompey fans believed the former Spurs goalkeeper registered the best performance at the DW Stadium.
McGee, 21, made a number of top-class saves either side of half-time to keep Kenny Jackett’s men in the game.
Jack Whatmough was second in the poll after receiving nine per cent of votes cast.
The centre-back was strong in the air and made several key interceptions.
Jamal Lowe returned to the team after a three-match suspension. He led the Blues’ front line and six per cent of Blues fans feel the former Hampton & Richmond man was his side’s best player.
Christian Burgess and substitute Ben Close received two per cent of votes cast respectively.
