McGee voted Pompey’s man of the match at Wigan

Have your say

The Fratton faithful voted for Luke McGee as The News’ Pompey’s man of the match from the Blues’ 1-1 draw at Wigan on Saturday.

After running a poll on portsmouth.co.uk, 82 per cent of Pompey fans believed the former Spurs goalkeeper registered the best performance at the DW Stadium.

McGee, 21, made a number of top-class saves either side of half-time to keep Kenny Jackett’s men in the game.

Jack Whatmough was second in the poll after receiving nine per cent of votes cast.

The centre-back was strong in the air and made several key interceptions.

Jamal Lowe returned to the team after a three-match suspension. He led the Blues’ front line and six per cent of Blues fans feel the former Hampton & Richmond man was his side’s best player.

Christian Burgess and substitute Ben Close received two per cent of votes cast respectively.