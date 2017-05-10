McInnes’ £10,000 donation to Pompey player trip

The players kept their side of the title bargain.

Now Iain McInnes is honouring an agreement to dip into his pocket and pay £10,000 towards their post-season holiday.

Pompey’s jubilant squad are booked to fly out to Marbella on Friday.

The trip has been funded as a gesture from the club for capturing the League Two crown on Saturday.

However, a phone call from Michael Doyle to Pompey’s outgoing chairman has now bolstered their holiday kitty considerably.

With additional monies required to fulfil flights and accommodation, McInnes agreed to a plea from his skipper on the eve of the Cheltenham fixture to personally put in £10,000.

On the premise the players would need to capture the title, it has enabled the triumphant squad to continue their celebrations during three days in the Spanish sun.

Kyle Bennett referred to the agreement during Sunday’s parade on Southsea Common, with the players subsequently chanting ‘Marbella’.

The winger also lifted McInnes’ wallet on stage and tossed it up in the air several times before returning it.

Yet McInnes has been as good as his word, much to the respect of Pompey’s players towards the departing chairman.

He was handed a special recognition award during Monday’s end-of-season gala dinner.

Later, Doyle took McInnes and his wife, Jane, aside to thank them on behalf of the players for their generosity.

The chairman is stepping down after four years in the role, with Cheltenham marking his final match.

However, along with his family, McInnes will continue to attend Fratton Park as a supporter, returning to sit with the fans.