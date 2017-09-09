McIntyre on brink of breakthrough

Have your say

JOEL McINTYRE stands on the verge of making his big-time boxing breakthrough.

And the Leigh Park light-heavyweight can tonight take a huge step closer to moving into the sport’s mainstream.

McIntyre makes the first defence of his English title against Cumbria’s Liam Conroy in London.

The clash also acts as an eliminator for the British title held by Enfield’s Frank Buglioni.

Manchester’s highly-rated former British champ, Hosea Burton, could lie in wait for the 16-1 man in a final eliminator.

But first McIntyre has to take care of business before getting into the mix with the division’s best domestic names.

He said: ‘I’m feeling vicious and ready to inflict punishment.

‘I want the final eliminator before the end of the year. There are some big events coming up and I want to be a part of them.

‘So I have to take care of business first against Conroy.’