Mclachlan steps down from Pompey Supporters’ Trust board

Scott Mclachlan has stepped down from the Pompey Supporters’ Trust (PST) board.

His resignation is with immediate affect, with his involvement in the Trust spanning the past seven years.

In a statement on the PST website, Mclachlan said: ‘It is with great sadness that I have tendered my resignation to the PST board this week in time for my place to be available in the upcoming PST election.

‘Many of the reasons that I sought re-election to the PST board two years ago have been removed by the change of ownership of Portsmouth Football Club.

‘Over 80 per cent of the members I represent agreed to sell which means that I deem my position on the board to be incompatible with the PST’s future direction.’

Last month, the Trust PST voted in favour of former Walt Disney chief executive Michael Eisner’s £5.67m bid to buy the League Two champions.

A total of 81.4 per cent of Trust shareholders agreed that Eisner and his Tornante group could proceed in their efforts to purchase the club after a ballot was held.

