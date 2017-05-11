McNulty on Pompey’s list

POMPEY are eyeing a reunion with Marc McNulty.

Paul Cook is keeping tabs on the one-time Blues loanee who is a free agent following his Sheffield United release.

McNulty was a popular Fratton Park figure during the 2015-16 season, finishing as top scorer with 12 goals.

Pompey were interested in making the switch a permanent one last summer, yet new Blades boss Chris Wilder insisted the Scot still had a Bramall Lane future.

However, it has been a season of frustration for the 24-year-old, despite his team taking the League One title to reach the Championship.

With his contract expiring this summer, McNulty is now up for grabs – and the Blues are keen to tempt him back to the south coast.

It is understood Bristol Rovers are also interested in the striker and are prepared to financially trump any other suitors, including Pompey.

Cook, though, is desperate to bolster his strikeforce, with Curtis Main’s future unclear, Eoin Doyle’s loan spell ending and uncertainty over the ongoing presence of Michael Smith.

Having previously worked with McNulty, the Blues boss remains a fan of the talent which reaped 12 goals in 34 matches in a campaign which saw Pompey eliminated in the play-off semi-finals at Plymouth.

The forward’s finest moment was a hat-trick in the 6-0 humbling of York in November 2015 – only his fourth appearance for the club.

McNulty spent the first half of this season on loan at Bradford City, scoring once in 16 appearances, although was mainly used as a substitute for the League One outfit.

Upon his Blades return in January, he made just three appearances and failed to score as they clinched the title with an outstanding haul of 100 points.