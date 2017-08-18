Midfield could be the home for Pompey signing-in-waiting

Have your say

Chesterfield reporter, Graham Smyth, gives his take on impending arrival Dion Donohue.

It sounds like Dion Donohue is very close to becoming a Portsmouth player.

There’s certainly a player there with him, too, and he has something about him.

It’s just really a case of bedding down in one position and really making it his.

He prefers to play higher up the pitch and sees himself as a midfielder.

Despite that, though, he’s had to play a lot of his football on the left-hand side for Chesterfield because of injuries.

He played a lot of football there last season. He’s played left-wing-back, left midfield and left-back.

Dion was predominantly a defender in that time and even played on the left of a central defensive three.

He’s shown he can get forward from left-wing-back to good effect, doing that particularly well for Chesterfield in their opening game of the season against Grimsby where he showed good crossing ability.

The potential to develop is there, but at 23 he is still young and relatively inexperienced.

Gary Caldwell has highlighted how Donohue’s versatility has been important for Chesterfield.

The only down side, other than a lack of chances in his preferred position, has been a loss of composure on a couple of occasions.

That has led to a couple of red cards, most recently against Southend at the end of last season.

Wherever he’s played he’s been fine, but I think he really does need to find his position and be given a run in one area.

Perhaps he’s best suited to a run in central midfield moving forward.

It certainly looks like there’s a player there, though, and he has some talent to offer..