Midfielder aiming to become Pompey regular

Adam May has become familiar with first-team involvement – now he’s desperate to ensure it’s a permanent presence.

The 19-year-old has returned to Fratton Park following his Sutton United education, a learning process which consisted of facing Arsenal in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

The manager has told me I’m training really well and will get my chance this season. I just need to make sure I keep my head down and work hard. Adam May

Now the promising midfielder is striving to make his Blues breakthrough under new boss Kenny Jackett.

Pre-season has already presented May with starts against the Hawks and Bognor alongside Danny Rose.

Certainly heartening for the youngster, with the Pompey boss identifying his starting XI early during the summer schedule.

However, Carl Baker was surprisingly preferred in the centre of midfield against Bournemouth last week.

Still, following the summer departure of Michael Doyle to Coventry, a vacancy has arisen in Pompey’s engine room.

And with one friendly remaining at Crawley on Saturday (3pm), May is determined to grasp such a prized opportunity.

He said: ‘There is definitely a spot up for grabs – and a pre-season chance is what I wanted.

‘Everyone has been given an opportunity, this has been my chance to get into the team. Once I’m there I must stay there.

‘The manager has told me I’m training really well and will get my chance this season. I just need to make sure I keep my head down and work hard.

‘Obviously pre-season games are different. You’re easing your way back into things but need to be at it, while there’s a new manager you have to impress.

‘Personally, I feel I haven’t done too badly in pre-season. I’ve done all right, I just need to express myself a little bit more.

‘Making that step up, you’re always trying to ease yourself back into it, but I need to take everything in my stride and be a bit more confident on the ball.

‘You want to impress and try to do everything, yet when on the ball I have to be a bit more extravagant and try things.

‘Hopefully that is what captures the manager’s eye.

‘There are three midfielders and you can only start two – with the other on the bench. I’m looking to be one of those in the team.’

May made three Pompey appearances last season, all arriving in cup competitions before a successful loan at Sutton.

His time with the National League club yielded 24 appearances and one goal to bolster the youngster’s development.

Then Jackett arrived at Fratton Park, coincidentally manager of Wolves when they failed in attempts to recruit May two years ago.

May added: ‘That was more of an under-23 squad thing, but when the manager came in here he said he’d heard a lot about me, which is perhaps why I have been given a chance.

‘That’s always nice to hear and a massive plus point.

‘I feel I’ve come back from Sutton a stronger player and hopefully I’m showing that.

‘Firstly I must get into the team, then try to keep that spot. The ambition is to play the whole season – that should be everyone’s ambition.’