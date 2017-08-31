Midfielder departs Pompey

Have your say

Carl Baker this afternoon sealed his anticipated departure from Fratton Park.

The veteran midfielder reached a financial settlement to end a Pompey contract scheduled to finish in the summer of 2018.

It now leaves him free to find another club, with Coventry City long-time admirers.

Baker, who arrived at Fratton Park in the summer of 2016 from MK Dons, made 50 appearances, scoring nine times.

He was a pivotal presence in the League Two title-winning side, missing just one league game.