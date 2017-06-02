Mount proud of his Pompey roots

Mason Mount didn’t fail to forget his Pompey roots when he was named Chelsea’s 2016-17 Academy player of the year.

The former Purbrook Park schoolboy was handed the prestigious prize at the newly-crowned Premier League champions’ glittering awards dinner at Battersea Evolution on Sunday night.

He picked up the honour in front of manager Antonio Conte and his title-winning squad after an impressive campaign as captain of Chelsea’s under-18 team.

Mount skippered the side to their fourth consecutive FA Youth Cup victory, following a 6-2 aggregate victory over Manchester City in the final.

He also played a role in the Stamford Bridge side’s under-18s championship success.

Meanwhile, the midfielder, who has been with the Blues since the age of six, was also nominated for the Premier League 2 player of the season award after 21 appearances for Chelsea’s under-23s.

After receiving his gong from under-18 boss Jody Morris, Mount was asked how long he had supported the Londoners by host for the evening, Jeremy Vine.

He responded by saying: ‘I’m a Portsmouth boy, so I obviously support Portsmouth!’