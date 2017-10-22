Mowbray: Rovers got just rewards over Pompey

Tony Mowbray felt Blackburn’s display warranted the comprehensive victory over Pompey.

Rovers moved into sixth spot following a 3-0 Ewood Park win in worsening weather conditions.

Bradley Dack, Danny Graham and Craig Conway all netted to cap their superiority over Kenny Jackett’s spluttering side.

And it was a performance in which the hosts got their ‘just rewards’ according to their boss.

Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: ‘I think it was a performance that we have been looking for, scoring some goals is good for the supporters and the players’ confidence.

‘I think we got our just rewards.

‘I thought we started the game really well, created chances and should have scored a few more in the first half and it had the feeling of one of those games again.

‘I thought there were some really different qualities shown, we played some good football in the first half and then some battling qualities in the second half.

‘We always looked like we could still score some more goals and hopefully it’s the start of a trend that we can score more than the odd goal.

‘What was the difference? They came and had a go, they didn’t sit in.

‘We prepared for their counter-attack threat but we saw that off.’

Meanwhile, Mowbray had no sympathy for Dominic Samuel following his 87th-minute sending off.

The substitute was shown a red card after kicking out at Christian Burgess.

He added: ‘I can’t stand here and defend that, you can’t go around kicking people on the pitch as he did.

‘He’s apologised, he will get disciplined because we are going to be without our main centre forward for three games which we will have to try and win.

‘It was hugely frustrating but the officials could have done something, he was grabbed and held back three or four times before lashing out and I can’t condone that.’