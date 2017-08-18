Naismith desperate for more Pompey goals

Have your say

Kal Naismith is craving more Pompey goals after breaking his duck for the season.

The flying Scot got off the mark for the new campaign in Pompey’s 3-3 draw against Fulham under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy on Wednesday night.

After drawing a blank against Rochdale, Cardiff and Oxford United, the attacker nipped in front of Steven Sessegnon to convert a half-volley into the bottom corner of the net in the 57th minute.

Naismith transformed himself from a Blues summer outcast into his side’s talisman last season.

He finished as Pompey’s top goalscorer with goals 15 on the road to League Two glory.

And after finding himself back on the scoresheet against Fulham, the 25-year-old is aiming to kick on.

Naismith said: ‘It was good to score my first goal of the season and get off the mark.

‘The young boy (Sessegnon),who was at right-back, is a top, top player.

‘He was hard to get past defensively, but I was a lot taller than him.

‘I thought if we could get the ball to the back post I’d get a chance.

‘I watched the ball come down and managed to get good contact on it.

‘Hopefully, they start coming for me now.

‘The more goals I score, the more chance we have of winning matches and the better it is for the team.

‘I just want to try to bag as many as I can.’