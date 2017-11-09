Naismith lays down Pompey challenge

Have your say

KAL NAISMITH has challenged Pompey to build a winning run.

The Scottish talent feels a club the size of the Blues shouldn’t be on a losing streak at third-tier level.

A trio of League One defeats preceded Saturday’s FA Cup loss at Luton, before a win in the lightly-regarded Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Naismith feels such form isn’t acceptable.

He said: ‘We need to stand up for the club now.

‘Portsmouth Football Club shouldn’t be getting beaten four games in a row.

‘We definitely shouldn’t lose five.

‘No one wants to be part of a team beaten that many times in a row.

‘We’ve stepped up at Charlton but we need to go to Blackpool and step up again.

‘It’s not stepping up as an XI or 18. It’s stepping up as a 25, plus all the coaching staff.

‘Let’s get some wins. Let’s get on a run now and do everything possible.

‘There’s always going to be that situation when things don’t go too well.

‘It’s up to everyone now to get back on a winning run.’

Despite the recent downturn in form, Naismith believes Pompey fans are staying with their team.

And the 25-year-old feels there’s no room for dissent off the pitch either.

He said: ‘The fans will stick behind us, I know that for sure. They stuck behind us last year.

‘They know what they got in the end, so they’ll stand behind us again.

‘There’s a lot of good players and the gaffer has made some good signings. There’s a lot of competition.

‘He’s gone with the ones he’s brought in. That’s it. So us players not in the side at the moment need to keep working hard. We’re a team at the end of the day.’

– JORDAN CROSS