Naismith lays down Pompey challenge

KAL NAISMITH has challenged Pompey to build a winning run.
The Scottish talent feels a club the size of the Blues shouldn’t be on a losing streak at third-tier level.
A trio of League One defeats preceded Saturday’s FA Cup loss at Luton, before a win in the lightly-regarded Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.
Naismith feels such form isn’t acceptable.
He said: ‘We need to stand up for the club now.
‘Portsmouth Football Club shouldn’t be getting beaten four games in a row.
‘We definitely shouldn’t lose five.
‘No one wants to be part of a team beaten that many times in a row.
‘We’ve stepped up at Charlton but we need to go to Blackpool and step up again.
‘It’s not stepping up as an XI or 18. It’s stepping up as a 25, plus all the coaching staff.
‘Let’s get some wins. Let’s get on a run now and do everything possible.
‘There’s always going to be that situation when things don’t go too well.
‘It’s up to everyone now to get back on a winning run.’
Despite the recent downturn in form, Naismith believes Pompey fans are staying with their team.
And the 25-year-old feels there’s no room for dissent off the pitch either.
He said: ‘The fans will stick behind us, I know that for sure. They stuck behind us last year.
‘They know what they got in the end, so they’ll stand behind us again.
‘There’s a lot of good players and the gaffer has made some good signings. There’s a lot of competition.
‘He’s gone with the ones he’s brought in. That’s it. So us players not in the side at the moment need to keep working hard. We’re a team at the end of the day.’
– JORDAN CROSS