Naismith: Let’s embrace the Pompey high

KAL NAISMITH has called for Pompey to savour the moment and end the season on a high.

The flying Scotsman wants his team to cash in on the feel-good factor engulfing his club as they go to Mansfield.

Paul Cook’s men travel to Field Mill tomorrow safe in the knowledge promotion is in the bag.

The club has been in celebratory mode since a League One berth was secured at Notts County 11 days ago.

And Naismith believes there’s no reason for the Blues not to continue embracing the buzz around the city.

The 25-year-old has been in the form of his life and has played a key role in his side achieving their goal.

Last Saturday’s win over Cambridge marked his 13th goal of the season – arriving in now customary spectacular fashion.

Naismith dismissed the notion of staying grounded through the recent success.

The former Rangers man insisted Pompey should use the positive energy to their advantage.

‘I’m certainly enjoying it now. It feels brilliant to see people happy and people thanking you,’ said Naismith.

‘Everyone is walking around with their head up – and that feels good.

‘You’ve got to enjoy these times. It’s like anything in life.

‘People say don’t get too high or too low.

‘I don’t know about that. When it’s high get high and enjoy it!

‘When it’s low it’s low, and there’s a lot of lows in football.

‘We’re on a massive high at the minute, so let’s make the most of it.

‘It’s hard in the tough times. So when it’s hard let’s enjoy it – and we’re all high right now.

‘We’ll certainly enjoy it, as all the fans and everyone surrounding the club should as well.

‘Everyone in Portsmouth should be doing the same as well – and I’m sure they are.’

The day at Notts County will be etched in folklore as Pompey secured promotion with three games to spare.

That sparked wild celebrations on the pitch at Meadow Lane, which continued long into the night at Fratton Park and the ensuing day.

Cook’s men then prepared correctly for the weekend win over Cambridge as they came out 2-1 winners over the play-off-chasers.

Naismith underlined that will continue to be the case for the final two games – before any further partying gets under way.

He said: ‘We’ve still got two games left.

‘We had a good time but then prepared well and turned up against Cambridge.

‘There’s two games left and we’ll do the same in those.

‘There’s still two games to go and we’re being professional. We’re in training and we’re working hard.

‘We’re still doing what we should be doing as players, but we will enjoy it, too.

‘There will be a time when we can fully enjoy it. That will be after the last game.

‘The boys will have a get-together.

‘I don’t know the plan yet, but we’ll try to get away together.

‘We’ll certainly enjoy it then, but before that we have two games we want to win.’