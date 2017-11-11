Naismith named in Pompey team for Blackpool trip

Have your say

Kal Naismith makes his first League One start since September for Pompey’s clash at Blackpool.

The Scot featured in Tuesday’s 1-0 win at Charlton in the Checkatrade Trophy and has retained his place in Kenny Jackett’s side.

Nathan Thompson and Stuart O’Keefe both picked up suspensions in last week’s FA Cup defeat at Luton and miss the game at Bloomfield Road.

Gareth Evans replaces the former at right-back, while Danny Rose comes in for O’Keefe in the centre of midfield.

Kyle Bennett is preferred to Matty Kennedy, who drops to the bench.

Meanwhile, Oli Hawkins will partner Christian Burgess in central defence, with Matt Clarke taking up a left-back role.