Naismith: Pompey have no need to panic

Have your say

Kal Naismith insists Pompey have not lost any momentum despite Kenny Jackett’s men failing to win their past three matches.

After a promising League One curtain-raiser victory over Rochdale, Wednesday’s Checkatrade Tophy draw against Fulham represented a third-straight match Pompey have failed to win.

It followed on from a Carabao Cup first-round loss to Cardiff and a 3-0 defeat at Oxford on Saturday for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Despite the Blues’ recent form, Naismith is adamant his side are a long way from panic stations.

And he believes League Two champions Pompey can get back on track with a victory against Walsall today (3pm).

‘We are not thinking about the fact that we haven’t won in our past three matches,’ said Naismith, who scored his first goal of the season against Fulham in midweek.

‘On the opening day, we beat Rochdale easily.

‘Cardiff were a top-class opposition. I thought the boys were excellent and we were unlucky after conceding from a set piece shortly after half-time.

‘The Oxford game was very tight – like a lot of games in League One will be this season.

‘Oxford are a team who possess a lot of quality.

‘It’s still very early doors. We are all loving working with the gaffer and we’re learning new things all of the time.

‘Today we play Walsall and want to get back to winning ways.

‘Hopefully there will be a few more fans in Fratton Park for the game!’