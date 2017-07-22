Naismith returns for Pompey friendly

Have your say

Kal Naismith was back in Pompey's side for today's friendly with Bournemouth.

Last season's leading scorer did not feature in the Blues' previous outings at Bognor and Newport Isle of Wight.

However, he was named in Kenny Jackett's starting XI for the Fratton Park clash with Bournemouth.

Pompey's 21-man squad notably did not include Gary Roberts and Michael Smith, who have been told they can leave the club.

Although Coventry City target Carl Baker was named in the first-team, operating in midfield.

The Blues were once again without injured duo Nathan Thompson and Matt Clarke.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Burgess, Davies, Holmes-Dennis, Naismith, Baker, Rose, Bennett, Chaplin, Pitman.