Naismith starts for Pompey at Charlton

Have your say

Kal Naismith returned to Pompey's starting XI for tonight's Checkatrade Trophy trip to Charlton.

The attacking midfielder has been out of favour under manager Kenny Jackett, featuring only four times since August.

However, he was among eight changes to the side which exited the FA Cup at Luton on Saturday as the Blues boss rotated his squad.

For many Pompey fans, the return of last season's top scorer into a team which has lately struggled for goals is a welcome selection.

Yet Naismith isn't the only recall to catch the eye, with League Two title-winning regulars Danny Rose and Gareth Evans also back in the side.

Elsewhere, Milan Lalkovic was handed his second appearance of the season, while Oli Hawkins was pressed into centre-half duties.

Hawkins, Nathan Thompson and Luke McGee are the only players from Saturday to have retained their place.

Pompey: McGee, Evans, Hawkins, Thompson, Donohue, Rose, May, Lalkovic, Naismith, Main, Chaplin.

Subs: Bass, Burgess, O'Keefe, Pitman, Kennedy, Lowe, Haunstrup.