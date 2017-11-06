Naismith to get his Pompey opportunity

Kal Naismith will be handed the opportunity to shine at Charlton tomorrow night.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has revealed the attacking midfielder will play in the Checkatrade Trophy trip to The Valley (7.45pm).

Last season’s top scorer has been granted just four outings since August, with three arriving from the bench.

Meanwhile, a hamstring problem kept the Scot out of the squad for last weekend’s FA Cup clash at Luton.

But Naismith is set to feature in a much-changed Blues side seeking to clinch qualification from their Checkatrade Trophy group.

And it’s a chance both player – and many supporters – have been eager to see arrive.

Jackett said: ‘Kal’s okay, he struggled last week (with a hamstring) but trained this morning. He’s playing.

‘He certainly wants a chance and an opportunity and I am sure will be determined to take it.

‘He had quite a lot of minutes early on in the season, but after the few first weeks has consistently been sub and hasn’t had much time on the pitch.

‘Kennedy and Bennett have been the options on the left wing, with the front positions filled by Pitman, Hawkins, Chaplin and Bennett. They are the ones that have just edged ahead of him in terms of team selection.

‘In the match I will be looking at Kal’s all-round game, his ball retention in certain areas and then, obviously, quality crosses and shots in the final third.

‘He did okay against Bristol Rovers (previous Checkatrade Trophy fixture) and will be itching for a chance, like a number of them.

‘Coming back following a hamstring injury, I am sure Kal will want to stay fit and build on a good performance.’