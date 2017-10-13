Neilson relishing Pompey trip

Have your say

Robbie Neilson is relishing MK Dons’ trip to Pompey tomorrow.

Kenny Jackett’s side bid for back-to-back victories for the first time this season after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Gillingham.

It’s been a season of inconsistency so far for the Blues, who sit 13th in League One.

The Dons have a similar profile going into the game and are one place below Pompey.

Neilson is expecting a tough test against the Stadium MK outfit and he feels Jackett is assembling a side capable of promotion.

The Scot said: ‘It’ll be a good one. They will have a great crowd, a good surface and a good team and hopefully it’ll be an enjoyable game.

‘He’s (Jackett) got great experience having managed a lot of teams at good levels.

‘He’s putting a team together who will be trying to get out of this league.

‘They’d kind of similar to us. They’ve stop-started with injuries and issues but I’m sure they will get sorted eventually.’