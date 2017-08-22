New boy’s bitter-sweet Pompey experience

Dion Donohue was blown away by his first taste of Fratton Park.

But that didn’t stop Pompey’s latest recruit being left frustrated by the experience of watching his new team in action.

Donohue admitted it proved a bitter-sweet afternoon taking in the 1-1 draw with Walsall after sealing his move from Chesterfield.

The 23-year-old summed up the surreal experience of watching the action unfold in front of a crowd of 17,198.

What the former non-league talent witnessed led to a degree of regret he couldn’t be involved – with his move completed after the midday deadline on Friday needed to be available.

There’s no doubt, however, the occasion whetted Donohue’s appetite for what lies ahead.

He said: ‘It would’ve been nice to have been able to make my debut at home.

‘Obviously, I’ve got to get in the team first, though.

‘I can’t wait to put the shirt on. I still need to pinch myself a bit.

‘I definitely had to pinch myself on Saturday when I went down to the ground for the first time.

‘People had told me about the atmosphere and the fans, but I’d never experienced it for myself.

‘To go there and see everything was a real eye-opener for me.

‘It showed me what a club it is and the expectation of the fans and people of Portsmouth.

‘It was a surreal feeling and I’m grateful to be given the chance to be here.

‘I was kicking every ball up in the stand at the weekend. I was gutted not to be out there.

‘It’s a long season, though, so I can’t wait to get going.’

Donohue has no doubts about where Pompey ambitions should lie as he bids to make his debut in this weekend’s trip to Wigan.

After spending a couple of years at League One level with Chesterfield, the Welshman feels he knows a thing or two about the current terrain his team are tackling.

Donohue is adamant his new side should have the bar raised high over what can be achieved this term.

The versatile talent believes aiming for a play-off berth is a realistic ambition for Pompey.

That, he believes, would be a successful campaign in the first of the two years he’s signed for.

Pompey hold an option to extend his stay for another year – and Donohue explained he’s intending to be at Fratton Park for that entire period.

‘I’ve played two years in League One now and I know the league pretty well,’ he added.

‘I don’t see why we can’t do well. The ambition of a club like this should be the play-offs at the very least.

‘The expectations of the fans, I’d say, is the same. It’s time for the club and the squad to establish itself in League One. I’m pretty sure we can do it.

‘I’ve got two years here. Hopefully, I can do enough in that two years to earn the third. That’s what I’m hoping to achieve here.

‘Hopefully, I can help the club progress and, you never know, come this time next year we could be in the Championship.’