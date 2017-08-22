New boy stakes claim for central Pompey role

Have your say

DION DONOHUE has focused his sights on establishing himself in Pompey’s midfield.

The Blues’ versatile arrival from Chesterfield has stated his preference to play in the middle of the park for his new club.

But the Welshman has stressed his willingness to slot in anywhere needed for Kenny Jackett’s side.

Donohue sealed a move south on a two-year deal last Friday, with Pompey having the option to extend that stay for an additional 12 months.

Tje 23-year-old has operated as a left-back, among a number of different roles, for the majority of the past two seasons.

With Tareiq Holmes-Dennis out for the season, Jackett has been looking to strengthen at left-back as well as in the middle of the park.

Donohue’s preference is to operate in the latter of those positions.

He said: ‘The manager brought me in and asked me where would I want to play.

‘I said it’s up to him where he wants to play me, but midfield is where I grew up playing.

‘Obviously, I’ve played left-back for the last two years so I’ve come to know that position now.

‘Maybe it’s the down side of having a left foot.

‘If any of the left-footed players get injured, you get thrown there.

‘It was completely new to me when I first went there, but now it’s another feather in the cap.

‘It certainly helps me getting on the pitch. I’m just excited to play, no matter what position.

‘I’ve literally played four or five different positions now and come to know them.

‘The one I least prefer is wing-back – or the graveyard shift as they call it.

‘The manager has spoken to me briefly about wing-backs. I did say about avoiding that if at all possible!

‘If that’s what he wants, though, I’m happy to do it. I’m proud to put on the shirt in any position.

‘To be honest, I’m happy to put on the shirt and play anywhere for the team.

‘Centre-mid is where I see myself, so hopefully I can give it a go there.

‘At the end of the day, though, it’s up to the gaffer.’

Donohue saw his Chesterfield side suffer relegation last season, although he picked up the Spireites’ players’ player of the season award.

He feels his passing and energy are the assets which saw him recognised as he looks to bring those attributes to his new side.

Donohue added: ‘My best asset is my passing. I’ve got a good range of passing. Also, I bring energy. I can run.

‘That’s what I feel I can bring to the team – hopefully along with a goal or two!

‘I hadn’t even thought of playing at the back until Chesterfield put me there.

‘It was always midfield and going forward.

‘So I definitely see myself as a forward-thinking player.

‘Hopefully I can contribute that kind of play to the team.’