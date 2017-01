Liam O’Brien has extended his Pompey stay until the end of the season.

The Blues’ number two goalkeeper’s short-team deal had expired at the weekend.

But boss Paul Cook has moved swiftly to retain the 25-year-old, who has made three appearances so far this season – all in the Johnstone’s Paint Trophy.

David Forde remains Pompey’s undisputed No1, but O’Brien kept goal earlier today as the Blues’ reserves won 6-2 at Exeter in the Central League Cup.