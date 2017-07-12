New Pompey keeper out to prove he’s best man for job

It wasn’t the expected outcome – but it might just end up being the perfect conclusion for Pompey.

The search for a new No1 keeper has finally reached a successful conclusion, with Luke McGee being unveiled on a three-year deal.

The pursuit for a first choice between the sticks had developed into a drawn-out chase and was fast becoming a saga as it stretched across the summer.

Christian Walton was the long-held priority, with the Brighton keeper a player who’s been on the club’s radar for a lengthy period.

Keeper coach, John Keeley, had flagged up the 21-year-old as an ideal option to turn to next season in League One.

That interest goes back to Paul Cook’s time in charge, hence the new Wigan manager showing his interest in the 6ft 5in man.

After visiting the club’s training base a couple of weeks ago, it was Pompey who’d won the battle for his signature, however.

The situation was muddied, though, by his parent club insisting on Walton signing a new deal before he was released.

It became a scenario which was drawing Kenny Jackett to distraction, with the Pompey boss keen to have as much time to work with his new man.

‘It’s not like we’re comfortable in the situation and saying it’s going to be later – we need to do it.’ Jackett said last week.

Enough was eventually enough on that front, as Pompey turned to a man their manager knows all about in McGee.

Spurs’ desire to keep the 21-year-old for pre-season was initially a stumbling block, but the developing news he was available on a permanent deal shifted the focus.

And the glowing references emerging from Peterborough, where he spent last season on loan, will lift hopes it was the best result as McGee bids to build on a reputation as a keeper of real promise.