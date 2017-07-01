New Pompey signing’s injury belief

Nathan Thompson is confident his injury woes are behind him.

And Pompey’s new arrival promised he’s fit and fired up to make a big impression at his new club.

Thompson remains Kenny Jackett’s only signing to date as he officially becomes a Blues player today after leaving Swindon Town.

The 26-year-old arrives at Fratton Park after a frustrating season hampered by injury as the Robins were eventually relegated to League Two.

Hamstring and heel problems hindered the man who was skipper at the County Ground.

Thompson explained his desire to get back on the pitch too quickly contributed to ending back in the treatment room.

But the defender believes those problems are in the past as he looks to make his mark at Fratton Park.

Thompson said: ‘I’d like to think the injuries are behind me.

‘There were a few niggles at the end of last season. I had a niggle so it was important I rehabbed properly.

‘I knew I was out of contract and would need to make the right impression when I signed.

‘I’ve had the off season to get ready, though, and had a long break.

‘So I’m raring to go and get back at it.

‘What I have always said about the injuries is there was a keenness to get back.

‘As captain, if you’re out of the team you want to help it.

‘When your team isn’t doing well you take it to heart.

‘You feel it’s your responsibility if you’re sat on the sidelines and that’s happening.

‘I take that to heart, so maybe I’ve rushed back from those injuries too soon.

‘But you learn from that sort of thing and I’ll certainly make sure those mistakes aren’t made again.

‘I’d like to think with the conditioning I’ve had over the summer, touch wood, those injuries are behind me. Now I’m able to push on.’

Thompson took his place among Jackett’s squad as they returned to training at Pompey’s Roko base in Hilsea on Thursday.

Jackett addressed his players for 30 minutes before they set about their work.

The Pompey boss spoke to Thompson ahead of him signing – after the defender was initially in dialogue with Paul Cook over a deal.

The new manager changed nothing for the player, as he outlined the work ahead in the coming weeks.

Thompson said: ‘He’s an experienced manager who knows what he wants and how we can go about achieving that.

‘He said the team needs work and we have a long pre-season ahead of us.

‘I think every player knows, though, if you’re going to be successful that work needs to happen.

‘We are a team who tasted success last season.

‘And we will be hungry for more of it.’