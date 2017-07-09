New Pompey signing suffers injury setback

Nathan Thompson is set to have a scan on a ‘frustrating’ foot problem.

The versatile defender is being assessed for a similar problem which he struggled with before arriving from Swindon Town.

The 26-year-old has yet to feature for Pompey after becoming Kenny Jackett’s first signing a manager.

He missed the opening friendly with Salisbury before being ruled out of Saturday’s trip to the Hawks.

Jackett admitted the situation with Thompson is a blow.

The Blues boss said: ‘Nathan Thompson is having a scan but it looks like he’s got a problem with the bottom of his foot.

‘It’s the other side (to a similar problem he had last season) but he has a problem with the base and sole of his foot.

‘It’s kept him out and is being diagnosed now but it’s slightly frustrating.’