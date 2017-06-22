New signing aiming to cash in on Pompey feel-good factor

NATHAN THOMPSON is looking for Pompey to cash in on the Fratton feel-good factor and achieve back-to-back promotions.

The defender has been unveiled as the first signing of the Kenny Jackett era, arriving on a two-year deal after leaving Swindon.

Thompson was linked with a move to Championship sides QPR and Ipswich, as well as the likes of Charlton and Rotherham.

But the 26-year-old will be operating at Fratton Park next season and has immediately set his sights on going up.

Thompson believes the momentum of being League Two champions will be a big asset for his new club.

He said: ‘I wanted to sign for a club of this size.

‘I’ve no doubt there’s a real opportunity to go back to where we belong. That’s not League One, it’s at least the Championship – if not higher.

‘We’ve seen the potential that’s here. We’ve seen what’s been achieved previously.

‘What this club has to offer is potential and the fan base we have here.

‘It’s an exciting opportunity and one I’m looking forward to. It was about the potential this club has and, with the new owners, it’s a great opportunity.

‘The atmosphere is buoyant after promotion and the club is feeling undefeatable.

‘The team is coming into the season on the back of a high. If we could ride that crest of a wave, who knows what we could achieve?

‘I certainly believe with the squad that’s here we can achieve back-to-back promotions.

‘You’ve got big clubs in the league but they’ve had relegations. With those relegations comes a negative atmosphere, to an extent.

‘I looked at the league this season and felt Portsmouth was a team with one of the best chances of getting out of this division.

‘The lads here experienced that last season. We want a taste of that again. There’s no reason we can’t achieve that.’

Thompson’s arrival offers clues into Jackett’s approach next term. After being a right-back for most of his career he’s operated in a three-man defence for two campaigns.

He said: ‘I was a right-back but in the last couple of seasons have moved into centre-half in a two or sweeper in a three.

‘First and foremost, I like to defend. As a full-back I want to make sure my winger doesn’t get a sniff of the game. Then, as that’s achieved, I want to overlap.

‘I’d like to think I can give the fans a solid defensive performance and add a lot going forward as well.

‘It was a change to play in the middle initially, but it’s given me those tools.

‘You only have to look at Chelsea to see that’s the way teams are going now.

‘I’ve played the best part of 100 games in the middle of a back three now.

‘There’s a bit of experience there. If we do go that way I can add to the team.’