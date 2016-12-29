New striker braced for Pompey entrance

Jamal Lowe has finally linked up with his new Pompey team-mates.

But the Fratton faithful’s first glimpse of the striker may be delayed.

Lowe trained with Paul Cook’s squad today ahead of his permanent arrival next month.

With 23 goals in 31 matches for Hampton & Richmond this season, the Blues have high hopes for the former Barnet player.

Having agreed to an 18-month Fratton Park deal in October, the front man remained with the National League South club ahead of the opening of the January transfer window.

Illness denied him a Boxing Day farewell, forcing the forward to sit out the Beavers’ defeat at Hemel Hempstead Town.

However, Pompey are weighing up granting Lowe one more match with Hampton & Richmond.

Luton visit Fratton Park on January 2 – a fixture he will be eligible for.

Yet should Cook opt not to include the youngster in his 18-man match-day squad, the alternative is to instead turn out for the non-leaguers.

That would enable Lowe to face Hemel Hempstead Town for the return fixture on Sunday (1pm).

And Cook revealed he still hadn’t made up his mind on the situation.

He said: ‘Jamal trained with us today and Luton is the first game he is available for.

‘Whether he is included in the squad is borderline.

‘We could have him involved against Luton, but if he isn’t then he will probably play his last game for Hampton & Richmond.

‘It’s something we are looking at.’

The promotion-seeking Beavers are currently fifth in National League South, the same division as Gosport.

– NEIL ALLEN