Newcomer Vass reveals his Pompey Trust vision

The Pompey Supporters’ Trust must maximise its presence on the Heritage & Advisory Board to remain a powerful voice.

That is the verdict of Donald Vass, who this week was elected to serve on the group’s board.

No matter how proud we are, there is a real danger people think job done, that the Trust’s purpose has been served Donald Vass

Vass is among five fans to have won the vote of Trust members to serve their interests.

Having relinquished a stake in the club to the Tornante ownership, these are key times for the Trust.

And the 27-year-old from Chichester is determined to ensure their voice continues to be heard.

Vass said: ‘The Trust stands at a crossroads.

‘There’s a real possibility people could grow apathetic with the Trust, so remaining board members have a real job to reinvigorate and make people care about it again.

‘No matter how proud we are, there is a real danger people think job done, that the Trust’s purpose has been served.

‘The key to moving forward is to change our role. We are no longer the principal shareholder of the club, the Trust’s main purpose is to now be a voice for fans on Heritage & Advisory Board meetings.

‘We have a massive opportunity that fans of other clubs are still fighting for. Supporters of Cardiff, Blackburn and Blackpool, would absolutely love to have three members of their Trust sat in on regular, meaningful meetings with club owners.

‘It’s the Trust’s job to get out to fans, speak to them, and put across their views at these meetings, representing them well.

‘The Trust’s role has changed enormously and the first thing we need to do is communicate that to fans – because I don’t think the average supporter at Fratton Park knows what the Trust is for any more.

‘The Heritage board is our key purpose now, it’s a massive opportunity.’

Mike Briscoe, Pam Wilkins, Eric Coleborn and Samantha Piggott were also elected from a list of eight candidates.

Briscoe, from Cosham, added: ‘I believe the Trust is still very important, otherwise I wouldn’t have put myself forward.

‘I would like to see more younger people getting involved, we also now have links with the university which hopefully can improve.

‘If you look around the city there are hardly any signs showing we have a club. If you are a tourist you wouldn’t even know.

‘Let’s also get more students interested, while increase community work.’

– NEIL ALLEN