Pompey boss Paul Cook speaks to the media after the Blues’ impressive come-from-behind victory in south Wales today.

The Blues were 2-0 down in the second-half before a stunning fightback, as goals from Danny Rose, Enda Stevens and Kal Naismith – who had earlier missed a penalty to level the scores – ensured a memorable win.

Pompey boss Paul Cook Picture: Joe Pepler

Victory for Pompey cuts the gap to the promotion places to five points heading into Friday’s trip to Yeovil.