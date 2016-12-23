Newport v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Our Pompey away travel guide, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley, gives you all you need to know about the trip to Newport County.

RODNEY PARADE

Opened: 1877

Capacity: 7,850

Record attendance: 6,615

Pompey supporters head to south wales and Newport County’s Rodney Parade, Rodney Road, NP19 0AX.

The Exiles moved to the ground, the home of Newport and Newport Gwent Dragons rugby clubs, at the beginning of the 2012-13 season.

Blues fans will either be housed on one side of the covered Bisley Stand or in a small, temporary block of open seating behind one goal at the South End of the ground.

The entrance to the away supporters’ section is at the opposite end of the stadium to the home areas and is accessed along Corporation Road.

It is poorly signposted and is a small pathway situated between some residential houses.

There are only two turnstiles, so Pompey fans are advised to leave plenty of time to get into the ground.

Leave the M4 at junction 24 and take the B4237, signposted Newport (east).

After approximately two-and-a-half miles, turn left at a set of traffic lights – signposted B4237.

Go under a bridge and at the next set of traffic lights turn right into Corporation Road.

After passing an ATS garage on your right, you will see the away supporters’ entrance on your left.

There is no away supporter parking at the ground and many nearby streets have residents’ only parking restrictions.

Fans can either park further away or use one of the city centre car parks and walk to the stadium.

There are no trains running on December 26.

There is now an away supporters’ bar at Rodney Parade and the catering facilities serving tea, coffee and hot food have been upgraded.

The town centre is about 20 minutes’ walk away from the ground but, being Boxing Day, there may not be much open.

The Windsor Castle, 18-19 Upper Dock street, Newport, NP20 1DH will be open.

It sells real ale and at the time of writing, should be serving food.

If you are coming into Newport along the B4237, you will pass a big pub called the Hot Rocks, 129 Chepstow Road, Maindee, Newport, NP19 8EN.

It will be open and serving food.