Next Pompey manager: betting odds

Kenny Jackett is the heavy bookies favourite to be appointed next Pompey boss.

The 55-year-old is 1/6 favourite with Sky Bet to take over from Paul Cook at Fratton Park after initially being installed at 1/2.

As reported by The News, the former Millwall and Wolves manager is high on Blues chief executive Mark Catlin’s shortlist.

Sky Bet’s Dale Tempest said: ‘We thought Jackett was the one who was always fancied and was at the front of the queue.

‘It looks like it’s almost been lined up because the Cook situation has been known for quite a while and Jackett is not leaving a club.

‘Once the rumours start, they’re usually pretty spot on.

‘It can go the other way if suddenly there are others rumours or people realise it is a nonstarter.’

Next in the betting is former Pompey manager Michael Appleton, who is currently in charge of Oxford United.

Appleton can be backed at 6/1 and Oddschecker report 30 per cent of punts have been for him.

The News also reported Gary Bowyer, Paul Tisdale, Darrell Clarke and Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink are all in the running.

Bowyer – who achieved League Two promotion with Blackpool via the play-offs last season – is a 6/1 shot.

Exeter boss Tisdale can be backed at 14s. He’s been attractive with punters as 37 per cent of bets have been on him.

Sam Pearce, from Oddschecker, said: ‘We’ve not seen any real big stakes being placed on the market at the moment, probably because punters are cautious Jackett is so short.

‘Jackett is far from a done deal, though. Sunderland’s next manager market shows that Derek Mcinnes was 1/4 on yesterday and now Ryan Giggs is 1/4.’

Former Burton manager Hasselbaink is 14/1 to take over the Blues, while Clarke is available at 10/1.

Sky Bet have also priced up Steve Cotterill for a Fratton Park return at 10/1.