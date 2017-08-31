No approaches for prized Pompey assets

Have your say

Pompey have had no deadline-day approaches for Christian Burgess or Conor Chaplin.

There are likely to be several departures from Fratton Park before tonight’s 11pm cut-off.

Carl Baker, Tom Davies and Michael Smith have all been linked with a move away from Pompey, with Coventry linked with the former two.

However, the Blues have had no approaches for Burgess – who has played every League One game this season – and fans’-favourite Chaplin.