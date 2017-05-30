‘No-brainer’ for Whatmough as he extends Pompey stay

JACK WHATMOUGH revealed it was a ‘no-brainer’ to extend his stay at Pompey.

And he’s targeting more appearances for the Blues next season.

The 20-year-old yesterday signed a new two-year deal at Fratton Park to keep him at the club until 2019.

Whatmough graduated from the Blues’ academy and helped the club capture the League Two title last term.

Despite Paul Cook’s impending move to Wigan, the Gosport-born defender admitted the current managerial situation made no difference to his decision to stay at the Blues.

He said: ‘As soon as I was offered a contract it was a no-brainer – it was easy to sign.

‘What’s going on at the club didn’t really make it more difficult.

‘It was a situation where I was looking out for myself and was only focused on getting myself signed up for longer at the club.

‘It was a no-brainer, I wanted to get the deal done. It’s all signed and I’m happy with it.’

Whatmough made 12 appearances in all competitions last campaign and started in Pompey’s promotion-sealing game at Notts County.

Christian Burgess and Matt Clarke were Cook’s principle centre-back pairing throughout the campaign.

But Whatmough was brought on from the bench on numerous occasions as the Blues looked to defend precious leads.

He’s now aiming for more games as Pompey prepare for life in League One.

He added: ‘Burgey and Clarke did very well and it was a case of just waiting for my time.

‘I got more game time towards the end of the season and want to push on. I’m still young, only 20.

‘It’s waiting for an opportunity. When the time comes, I’ll be ready to take it.’