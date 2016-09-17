No Crown and glory for Pompey

Paddy Lacey’s moment of magic saw lacklustre Pompey fall to a 1-0 loss at Accrington.

Lacey’s 52nd-minute 30 yarder settled it at the Crown Ground and ended the four game winning run of Paul Cook’s side.

It was a result the Blues couldn’t argue with as they created little in the way of chances against John Coleman’s men.

Michael Smith was recalled along with Kyle Bennett with Cook looking to continue Pompey’s encouraging form.

That never really looked on the cards though in front of a crowd of 2,461 - with 806 away fans left frustrated.

There wasn’t much in the way of chances in the first 45 minutes.

By far the best of them for Pompey arrived after three minutes when Gary Roberts was left in space at the back post from Carl Baker’s cross, but prodded his effort wide from a couple of yards.

Roberts was then judged to be offside when he was put clear from Bennett’s pass after 28 minutes.

Six minutes later Doyle was just off target with his diving header from another Baker cross.

There was a let off for Pompey five minutes before the break when Christian Burgess headed the ball off his own post from Sean McConville’s delivery from the right touchline.

The first real moment of quality in the game arrived on 52 minutes as the home side took the lead.

It was Lacey who delivered as he cracked a peach of 30 yarder past David Forde when given space.

Cook threw on Conor Chaplin for Danny Rose after 63 minutes with Milan Lalkovic and Kal Naismith following.

Chaplin couldn’t help alleviate the pressure the visitors were under as the home side took control with the goal giving their confidence a shot in the arm.

There were scraps of chances for Pompey over the game’s finale.

Cook’s side never really looked like getting the leveller, though, as they fell to a loss they could have few complaints with.